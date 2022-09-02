Wish you could turn your WordPress blog into a money-maker?

But what if you want to sell via your website?

Your WordPress website: stress-free sales

Let’s look at what’s involved in ecommerce.

Basically, you need:

Something to sell. Perhaps products, or services, such as writing services, or publishing services;

A way to tell customers about your products, and enable them to buy;

Delivery options;

Customer contact options;

Sales processing: a way to connect a payment processor.

The simplest way to sell something on a website is to use PayPal, or a similar payment system. You describe a product, and add PayPal button. When someone buys, you ship the product.

Although this bare-bones method is simple, it becomes challenging when sales increase.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to make sales from your WordPress blog.

