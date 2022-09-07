Content inspiration: are you creating content your audience will love?

When you create content, you’re writing for an audience. As we all do, members of your audience have problems. Can you describe four of their biggest challenges?

For example, on this blog, I often create content for freelance writers, who have many challenges, including:

Under-employment: finding clients;

Marketing: getting in front of prospects;

Developing their business, so that they attract top-tier clients;

Improving their writing, and making writing easier.

Discover content ideas here.