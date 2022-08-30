August 30, 2022

Writing jobs you create: fast, easy, and innovative

In Get Paid To Write: “What’s It Worth?” Charge According To Value, I mentioned that:

… when I looked at the weird and wonderful things I could write… names, titles, and slogans… I didn’t charge for them; I’d start thinking aloud, my listener would grab an idea, and hey presto—they received a valuable service for free.

You can create your own writing jobs when you spot solutions.

In our new program, Weird, Wonderful (And Easy) Ways To Increase Your Writing Income Today, we look at FAST ways to increase your writing income. Not by writing more, or by getting more clients.

It’s by paying attention to ideas. All writers are ideas people. Many writers (sadly) stifle those ideas.

Discover how to do more to create your own writing jobs.

 

