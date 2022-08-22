August 22, 2022

Writing fiction? Develop an easy editing process

Big scenes, little scenes—and scenes you don’t need

When you’re reading, before you start editing, think about your BIG scenes: the essential scenes. A novel may have five big scenes—scenes you can’t avoid, because if you avoid them, the reader will feel cheated.

In a romance, the meeting between the hero and heroine is a big scene; in a whodunit, you may drop clues or red herrings in big scenes.

Turning point scenes are big scenes too. The climax is your biggest scene; everything in your novel needs to build toward it.

How to build your editing strategy.

 

Aug 22, 2022 7:35:21 AM | Fiction

The comments to this entry are closed.

NEXT POST
Are you a novelist? A blog can help you to write Did you know that your blog can help you to write your books? Here’s how: You have readers now. Writing is a lonely business. In the months and years it takes you to write a novel, you have no idea...
PREVIOUS POST
Fiction: if you're struggling with motivation, get organized Here’s an essential tip: writing comes first. Schedule writing time into your calendar each day, and be aware that only writing is writing: research isn’t writing, nor is organizing and cross-referencing your files. Apps can help you to manage the...

Angela Booth

I'm a professional copywriter, writing teacher, author and tech journalist.

abc blog
Seth Godin
WritingSpirit
The Typepad Team

Search

My Other Accounts

Recent Comments