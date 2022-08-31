Write a short story this afternoon, and publish it

Write a story, and publish it: all on the same day

You can write a short story in a few hours, create a cover, then upload it to Amazon and other ebook retailers…

And you can often sell your short fiction for the same price you sell full-length novels.

Discover…

The elements of a short story which help you to write a story which readers love.

Top genres for writing and selling short fiction: explore genres: write stories readers love.

A simple template anyone can use to write a short story: use the template in any genre, and write with confidence.

An audience of readers for YOUR short fiction. Today, readers enjoy snack-sized fiction, which they can read when they have a spare ten or 15 minutes.

Here's Quick Fiction Fix: write a short story today.