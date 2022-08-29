August 29, 2022

Want to write a book? Hire a ghostwriter

Beyond autobiographies and memoirs, perhaps you’re considering writing another form of nonfiction.

You may be:

  • An expert in an area, and want to write a book sharing your expertise. Perhaps you’re a cook, and want to share recipes. Or an historian, and want to write the history of someone famous.
  • A thought leader, and want to share your insights.
  • A CEO. You started a company. It’s time to share not only the history of your company, but also your own story.

Of course, you also need to decide where and how you’ll publish your book. Your book ghostwriter can make suggestions, and give assistance with publishing as well as writing.

Details: get in touch.

 

 

