Final: take advantage of the huge savings in pro writing courses

If you’re wondering why I’m removing these courses, time’s the big factor, because the courses include coaching. I’ve just accepted a great commission for fiction ghostwriting: not only a mystery series, but also two serials. Moreover, I’m working on several new professional writing courses, so there aren’t enough hours in the day.

Thinking of developing a professional writing career?

Not only will you enjoy these courses, they’ll help you avoid pitfalls and make money sooner. They’re all tried and tested by working writers.

Here they are:

