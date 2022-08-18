Final: take advantage of the huge savings in pro writing courses

If you’re wondering why I’m removing these courses, time’s the big factor, because the courses include coaching. I’ve just accepted a great commission for fiction ghostwriting: not only a mystery series, but also two serials. Moreover, I’m working on several new professional writing courses, so there aren’t enough hours in the day.
Thinking of developing a professional writing career?
Not only will you enjoy these courses, they’ll help you avoid pitfalls and make money sooner. They’re all tried and tested by working writers.
Here they are:
- Freelance Writing Zero To Hero
- Commercial Fiction Secrets: Plot Your Novel In 60 Minutes Or Less
- The Scene-ery Solution.
