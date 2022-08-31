Are you part of the booming creator economy?

Create: the creator economy is valued at over 100 billion dollars
According to Influencer Marketing Hub’s PDF:
We estimate the total Creator Economy market size to be around $104.2 Billion
Also from the PDF:
Of the surveyed Creators that considered themselves full time Creators, ie. content creation is their main source of income – 78% make more than $23,500 annually
Of course, since we’re a writers’ group, our members are heavily into self-publishing, blogging, and social media. It seems we’re part of a movement too.
