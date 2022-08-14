A vital question, if you're writing fiction

Here’s a quick writing tip: if you’re writing fiction, start by deciding how many words your novel, novella, or serial needs. For efficient writing, deciding on a word count eliminates many uncertainties.

As you may know, I mentor authors. Last week, an author contacted me about her romantic mystery. After writing a few thousand words, she was ready to give up.

When I asked about her final word count, she wasn’t sure. So I suggested she start with that. Word count matters; it helps with characters, plotting, and the structure of your fiction.

