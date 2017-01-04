Angela Booth

Write A Novel In 2017: Start Today With 4 Easy Questions

To write a novel, sit down and start writing

This sounds too easy — it is really that simple?

Yes, it is, I promise you. The only difference between you and the author who writes a book a year — or several books a year — is that the author sits down at his computer and writes. Whether he has an idea, or not. (And usually he doesn’t. :-))

You don’t need “ideas”. What you need is a character, and questions.

Think about someone you know, or a character you remember from a book you read, or a TV show, or movie. Now describe that person, with an adjective, and a noun.

Posted by on January 04, 2017 | | Comments (0)

Self-Publishing 2016: Amazon Cracks Down On Scammers

One of the big events in 2016 was that Amazon started cracking down on scammers. Of course, this was long overdue. Writers’ message boards were full of writers horrified by the shenanigans of some of the scam-artists.

Examples…

Self-publishing’s challenges: Amazon targeted by scams

Revealed: How one Amazon Kindle scam made millions of dollars reported:

MILLIONS IN MONTHS

There are a lot of four-letter words to describe Shershnyov. One springs to mind: “rich”.

On a small scale, each ebook can generate anything from a few cents to hundreds of dollars over the course of its life span — until Amazon figures out that the book is a fraud. Fraudulent books get pulled offline quickly but often reappear under a different title, cover, and author’s name.

Posted by on January 03, 2017 | | Comments (0)

Ebook Self-Publishing: Your Share Of A $1 Billion Industry

How viable is ebook self-publishing for writers who write for money?

It’s extremely viable.

The Kindle Effect in Fortune reports that “Ebook self-publishing has become a $1 billion industry”:

So-called independent books increasingly land at the top of bestseller lists, are optioned to be Hollywood movies, and generate real money for their authors. Kobo CEO Michael Tamblyn says indie authors drive 20% of the platform’s ebook sales. “They’re selling better than traditional authors,” he says.

You may not hit bestseller status, and perhaps your ebooks won’t be optioned by Hollywood, but self-publishing is very different from traditional publishing. For example — your ebooks never go out of print, and they aren’t remaindered off bookstore shelves after three months.

Posted by on January 02, 2017 | | Comments (0)

My Top 3 Self-Publishing Mistakes In 2016

1. Failing to create a writing schedule and sticking with it

Usually I do my writing as soon as I get up in the morning. I decided that it made more sense to get to work earlier, so the writing didn’t get done.

Although I kept telling myself to create a new schedule for writing, I didn’t. I procrastinated. And then procrastinated some more.

After that I gave up, because I had “no time.”

Posted by on January 02, 2017 | | Comments (0)

Top 10 Tips To Improve Your Writing Skills In 2017

2. Set goals for every writing project, whether you’ve been hired to write, or whether the project is your own

A couple of weeks back, a writer contacted me about her goals for her writing in 2017. I agreed to take a look. I glanced at her goals, and shot her a quick text: “Financial goals?”

Writing goals are essential, but if you don’t include financial goals, your writing is a hobby. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Writing is an excellent hobby.)

So the writer sent me her financial goals, and I had to call her and tell her that they were completely unrealistic. The writing projects she’d set as goals would never match her financial goals. I knew for a fact that the magazines she listed paid poorly. The major website she aimed to crack didn’t pay at all. Moreover, the genres and topics she’d listed for her self-publishing program would never help her to reach her financial goals.

Posted by on January 01, 2017 | | Comments (0)

My Top 6 Tips For Self-Publishing Fiction In 2017

During and after NaNoWriMo this year, I got lots of queries from freelancers who wanted to get started writing fiction. They worried that they could be “wasting time” if they devoted valuable writing time to fiction.

Here’s my response: nothing you write is ever wasted. I wish I’d learned that as a young writer — I could have saved myself a lot of tears and heartache. Every time I had a “failure”, that so-called failure turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me, because without it, I wouldn’t have had a later success.

In brief: if you’re inspired to write fiction — go ahead. Even if you never sell a novel or short story (unlikely), writing fiction will improve ALL your writing.

Posted by on December 28, 2016 | | Comments (0)

5 Tips To Rescue Your Failed Nonfiction Ebook

Firstly, let’s talk about whether you can still make money writing nonfiction ebooks. The Amazon Kindle store is crowded. That said, some authors report that 2016 is their best year since 2010.

Here are the tips I shared with my student.

1. Keywords! Update your meta data today (be creative, and persistent)

Discoverability is the biggest challenge for all authors on Amazon, as well as on the other ebook retailers. If your readers can’t find your nonfiction ebook, they can’t buy it.

Check your ebook’s product page, and redo your keywords and description. Start by putting yourself in your readers’ shoes. If you were a reader, looking for the information in your book, what words would you use?

Posted by on December 26, 2016 | | Comments (0)

Blogging For Authors: 5 Tips To Conquer Your Anxiety

1. Think of blogging as your writer’s notebook

I’m a huge fan of Day One (for iOS, and the Mac, if you’re a Windows person, check out Journely, it’s open source, and free.) I’ve used Day One as my digital writer’s journal for years; I love it to keep my photos organized. I also keep blogging ideas, ideas for books, and vacation plans in Day One.

Why not use blogging as your online writer’s journal? There are no rules for blogging. I started a blog for my employer (I’m a marketer by trade), because I love blogging, and initially, the blog was simply a place to post news, and updates about and for clients.

Posted by on December 25, 2016 | | Comments (0)

Indie Publishing Survey: Exciting Results For Self-Publishers

Bestselling author recently Marie Force recently conducted an indie publishing survey.

In this blog post, Survey Indicates Indie Publishing is Pot of Gold for Some, Work in Progress for Many, Marie wrote up her findings, and reported on why authors were indie publishing:

29 percent reported they are indie authors because the frustrations are minimal. More than half the respondents say the biggest benefit to being an indie author is agility and the ability to pivot when needed.

Posted by on December 23, 2016 | | Comments (0)

Book Marketing Made Easy: 3 Secrets You Can Use Today

Confused about book marketing? You’ve written a book, and tried to market it, without notable success. You’re blogging. You post to your social media accounts, and you’ve built up your Facebook author page, but sales are slow.

The biggest mistake I see both new authors and beginners make is this: they consider that building a mailing list is optional — they never see their mailing list as the essential marketing tool that it is.

Does this sound like you? If so, relax. You can change that today.

Posted by on December 19, 2016 | | Comments (0)

The Secret To Successful Freelance Writing In 2017

The secret: give your freelance writing clients what they want

It doesn’t matter what kind of freelance writing you’re doing, whether it’s client-focused — you’re blogging for companies, copywriting for clients, content writing for clients… Or whether you’re building a six-figure blog, or are developing a prosperous self-publishing business.

Chances are that a quick visit to Google will tell you what your clients want from you in 2017, and/ or what’s ahead for your writing business in 2017.

Let’s look at a couple of examples, so you know the kind of material which will help you in your planning.

Posted by on December 18, 2016 | | Comments (0)

Book Marketing In 10 Minutes A Day For Authors Who Hate Marketing

For effective marketing, make a choice. Will you be spending time, or money? While “free” options like social media marketing are tempting, you’ll need to invest time for your marketing to be seen.

Alternatively, you can save time, and spend money on marketing. Another temptation. However, there’s also a challenge: with paid marketing, you can lose more than you gain. You have no way of knowing, before you test a paid marketing solution, whether it will work for you. Also, you need to make sure that you’re not spending more on your advertising than you could ever hope to recoup.

Posted by on December 16, 2016 | | Comments (0)

Brand You: 3 Essential Tips To Brand Yourself As A Writer

Your brand has a personality.

Think about your audience, and then think about how you serve them. What do you do for them?

To get a handle on this, it’s useful to think about big company brands. Forbes has a list of The World’s Most Valuable Brands; it ranks Apple and Google as the world’s top brands. What do you feel when you hear the words “Apple” or “Google”? You feel something. That “something” you feel is the brand.

Chances are that you use these companies’ products every day. You almost certainly “Google” things a lot. Perhaps you have an iPhone, or an iPad. Whatever, when you hear the names of those companies, you feel something.

Posted by on December 15, 2016 | | Comments (0)

3 Exciting Strategies To Write Faster, Write Well (Get More Done)

We’ll look at the most important strategies to help you to write faster, and improve your writing at the same time, but firstly, let’s answer the “why?” question.

WHY write faster? Because:

  • You’ll make more sales. Not only will you be able to take on more clients, but you’ll also be able to do more marketing for your writing services and products like books;
  • You’ll be more creative when you’re more productive — ideas come when you’re writing;
  • You’ll become more confident. Your confidence will attract more clients and will help you to make more sales; and finally…
  • You’ll enjoy writing more. It will be fun, rather than a chore.

Now let’s look at the strategies.

Posted by on December 13, 2016 | | Comments (0)

How To Write More, More Easily In 2017: 3 Easy Tips

Get ready for 2017 now. Set up your writing space the way you want it. Investigate getting a second monitor; it helps many writers to be more productive. Get a comfortable chair, and a white board or two.

Take time to prepare your projects. I like to write a short description (a project brief) before I start, even if the project is something I’m doing for myself, rather than a client. Next, make a list of what you need: information from your client, research you need to do, people you need to contact.

Schedule each project: create a deadline for yourself which is a few days before your “real” deadline. This ensures that you build in some wiggle-room for yourself. Wiggle room is essential, because Murphy’s Law applies — everything takes longer than you think it will.

Now, the tips…

Posted by on December 09, 2016 | | Comments (0)

